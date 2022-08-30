Andre Ayew scores the first goal of the season for Al Sadd

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, scored his first goal of the season for his club, Al Sadd in their 2-1 win over Al-Sailiya in the 2022/23 Qatar Stars League season.



Andre Ayew scored the goal, which was Al Sadd’s opener after 17 minutes of action in the match.



The Ghanaian forward picked up a defence-splitting pass from his teammate and slotted it into the net to score the goal in the away match.



His goal lasted for a while till Carlos Strandberg got the equalizer at the stroke of halftime.



In the second half, Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah scored the winner for Al Sadd in the 65th minute.



Andre Ayew played 90 minutes in the game.



The win takes Al Sadd to 5th place after picking up 7 points in 5 matches. The club last won and lost 2 each, with one draw.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











JNA/BOG