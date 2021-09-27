You are here: HomeSports2021 09 27Article 1366150

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Andre Ayew scores in third consecutive game for Al Sadd in 7-1 humiliation against Al Shamal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (23)

Listen to Article

Andre Ayew Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew netted his third goal of the season for Al Sadd SC in their 7-1 humiliation against Al Shamal in the Qatar Super League on Sunday evening.

The Ghanaian international forward scored his side’s third goal of the game to propel his team to a comfortable win.

The goal was Ayew’s third in three consecutive
games.

Ayew has three goals in four appearances in the Qatar Super League.

Al Sadd are on top of the Qatar Top-flight League with twelve points after four games

Comments:
This article has 23 comment(s), give your comment