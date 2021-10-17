Andre Ayew scores in fifth game in a row as Al Sadd thump Al Gharafa in ten goal thriller

Sports News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored on his return to club football to help Al Sadd defeat Al Gharafa in a thrilling encounter on Sunday, October 17. 2021.



Ayew, climbed off the bench in the 66th minute to put the icing on the cake with an 89th-minute goal as the Wolves won 6-4 at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.



The Ghana forward has now scored in five consecutive games for Xavi Hernandez's men, who remain unbeaten in the Qatari Stars League.



In a game flooded with goals, it was Al Sadd who broke the deadlock through Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah after seven minutes, before two own goals from Saeed Essa and Saifeldeen Fadlallah gave them a three-goal lead ten minutes later.



Al Gharafa mounted a strong fightback as Cheik Diabate scored twice to add to Saifedeen's strike to make but Hassan Al Haydos gave Al Sadd the lead.



After the break, Bounedjah extended his side's lead before Ahmed Alaaeldin pulled one back for Gharafa.



Andre Ayew sealed victory in the 89th minute with his fifth goal of the campaign.