Andre Ayew scores in Al Sadd's 4-1 victory against Al-Ahli

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Dede Ayew scored in Al Sadd SC's match against Al-Ahli on Saturday evening in the Qatari Super League.



The former Swansea City player scored his team's third goal in a 4-1 win at home, extending their undefeated record in the league this season.



Hassan Al Haidos scored the only goal for the home team in the first half, but Baghdad Bounedjah made it 2-0 nine minutes after halftime.



Patrick Eze scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 68th minute, but Ayew converted a penalty kick 10 minutes from time to restore the home team's two-goal advantage.



Baghdad Bounedjah again netted late in the game to make the final score 4-1.



Black Stars captain Andre Ayew's goal-scoring form in the Qatari Super League is very impressive.



The 31-year-old attacker has scored seven goals in seven consecutive matches.