Andre Ayew says Al Sadd players made him feel welcome

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew has heaped praise on Al-Sadd players for welcoming him to the club.



The 31-year-old joined the Qatari side on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional year, having become a free agent following his release by Swansea City in June.



Ayew and the team are currently in Barcelona preparing ahead of the upcoming season.



“Everything is great,” he told the club’s official website. “I feel good because the players made me feel good. The players who have been here for a long time, they all accommodated me well.”



“They included me in the family and that’s very important for me because I feel before you are able to perform on the pitch, you have to feel good. The players are making me feel welcome and I want to thank them for the welcome they gave me.”



“I’m still getting to know everybody, getting to know how training is going, the tactics, what the coach wants. But I am really sure everything will be fine. It is a process, but from what I’ve seen so far, everything has been great. The training, the fun between the players, everything has been great. I’m happy and this is what’s important for me. Now I have to get to my 100% and deliver on the field,” he added.