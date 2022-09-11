Andre Ayew’s special message to brother Jordan as Crystal Palace forward celebrates his birthday

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew has taken to social media to wish his brother Jordan Ayew a happy birthday as the Crystal Palace forward celebrates a new age.



The Ghana captain shared a special message on his Instagram story, wishing his brother all the best as he celebrates his 31st birthday.



"Happy birthday Lil brother, may Allah bless your new age. Baller," Ayew wrote.



The Ayew siblings are sons of former Ghana international Abedi Pele. Following in their father's footsteps, Jordan and Andre Ayew have both played professional football.



They played together at Marseille, making nearly 300 Ligue 1 appearances combined.



The Ayew brothers played together at Swansea, making a combined 149 Premier League appearances.



They have currently parted ways with Jordan plying his trade at Crystal Palace.



Andre joined Al Sadd in 2021, 39 years after his father played in Qatar. Their brother, Ibrahim Ayew, currently last played as a midfielder in Gibraltar.



Andre recently scored his 20th goal for Qatari champions while Jordan is the Ghanaian with the most goals in the history of the Premier League.



The brothers have been named to Ghana's squad for upcoming friendlies against five-time world champions Brazil and Nicaragua.