Andre Ayew's coach Xavi Hernandez linked to Barcelona job

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew could lose his head coach Xavi Hernandez to Barcelona as the Al Sadd gaffer has been linked with a return to the club.



Ronald Koeman was sacked by Barcelona on Wednesday evening after the team's defeat against Rayo Vallecano losing 1-0 in the Spanish La Liga.



According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, both parties have been in talks for weeks and the club legend is open to the move.



Xavi who recently signed a new three-year contract with the Qatari side until the summer of 2023 has been tipped as a suitable replacement for the former Netherlands head coach.



On his contract extension, Xavi emphasized that he has no clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for Barcelona at any time. "Reports about that are not correct. I have a contract for two seasons with Al Sadd and I will respect that," the trainer said on the club's website.



Various reports in the Spanish media indicate that Xavi is ready to make a return to Camp Nou and take over the job.



The former Spanish International recently guided Al Sadd to win the Emir Cup.



Andre Ayew has been in good form under coach Xavi scoring six goals in seven appearances in the ongoing campaign.