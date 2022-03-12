Andre Ayew’s Al-Sadd SC finish league season with an unbeaten record

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew and his new club, Al-Sadd SC have finished the 2021/22 season with an unbeaten record.



The Black Stars attacker joined the Qatari giants last summer in a free transfer after ending his stay in England where he played for Championship outfit Swansea City.



In his debut season, Andre Ayew has helped Al-Sadd SC to clinch the Qatari Stars League.



Throughout the season, the Ghana star and his teammates have remained unbeaten. Today, the team played the final match of the campaign where they defeated Al-Wakra 2-1.



Besides going unbeaten run, Al-Sadd SC has also set the record for most wins in the Qatari Stars League in the history of the league with 20 wins.



Second unbeaten league in a row (record)



⭐️ 49 consecutive unbeaten matches (record)



⭐️ 20 league wins from 22 matches (record)



⭐️ 62 points in 22 matches (record)



⭐️ 15-point lead over second place (record)



At the end of the season, Andre Ayew scored 15 league goals for Al-Sadd SC in 21 games and provided 1 assist.



Unfortunately, he has been suspended and will not be available for selection when Ghana takes on Nigeria in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.