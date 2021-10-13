You are here: HomeSports2021 10 13Article 1378657

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Andre Ayew reveals why he was benched by coach Milovan Rajevac

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was consigned to the bench in Ghana's crunch clash with the warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday afternoon.

The Al-Sadd forward did not play a part in the game until the last five minutes with many questioning what may have happened.

Ghana defeated Zimbabwe by a solitary goal in Harare in a game that was comfortably won without much trouble from the home side.

Andre Ayew picked up a groin injury during the final training session at the National Sports Stadium in Harare and as a precautionary measure he was rested for the tie.

'Thomas Partey was the hero for Ghana as he curled home a beautiful free kick in the first half to hand Ghana all three points.

The 31 year old forward revealed after the match that he was benched as a precautionary measure after picking up the injury.

“It was not an easy time and game for me and the other players but we are in a period where I have to be there for the team and every point is important but there are sometimes you have to up a collective decision,” Ayew told the media after the game.

“I think the boss did the right thing [by benching me in the game]. We spoke about the injury I was nursing and I’m just so happy that we have the points.

“I hope that we will continue like this against Ethiopia and the other game and I believe victory will be ours. Ghana will surely qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

It was the second consecutive win for Ghana after defeating the same opponents last Saturday 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium with the Ghana captain scoring the last goal in the 3-1 win.

Ghana will take on Ethiopia and South Africa in the next round of fixtures next month.