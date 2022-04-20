Andre Ayew reveals role played by Asamoah Gyan in his move to Al Sadd in Qatar

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has revealed the role played by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan in his move to the Qatari side Al Sadd SC.



Ayew is plying his trade in Asia for Qatar giant Al Sadd SC after running down his contract with English Championship side, Swansea City AFC.



According to him, Asamoah Gyan who had previously played on the Asian continent before advised him to join the Qatari team.



“Asamoah Gyan was the one that told me that the league was not easy at all, we could all see that his time at Al Ain was when he scored most goals for the Black Stars. He went there and made a massive impact on the whole of the Gulf. Looking at all that other players have done I got to know there was an opportunity there and I had to take it and now things are going well.”



The 32-year-old Ghana International joined the Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd SC in July 2021.



Ayew who is the captain of the Black Stars made a move from Swansea City in 2021 to the Qatari club and was their top scorer in the Qatar Stars League with 15 goals despite missing some games due to AFCON 2021 tournament in Cameroon.



He has scored 23 goals for Ghana and recently scored and provided assistance in his team’s AFC Champions League win over Jordanian club Al Wehdat.