Andre Ayew reveals Abedi Pele's role in his move to Al Sadd

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has disclosed why he choose Qatari club Al Sadd ahead of all other suitors after leaving Swansea City FC.



The former West Ham United player left Swansea City after the 2020/2021 season to join Al Sadd, a club his father Abedi Pele played for in the early stages of his career.



Asked why he choose Al Sadd, Andre Dede Ayew stated that the bond between the club and his father made him sign for 'The Wolf'.



“There is a history already between Al Sadd and my dad. That’s his first club outside Ghana. That’s where he got his big injury and Al Sadd took care of him, conducted surgery for him, and did everything that was supposed to be done,” he said on the Sports Highlights show on GTV Sports+.



“So there is this love and connection that’s there even though it’s a club that I didn’t know personally because I wasn’t born when he was playing over there,” he added.



Andre’s father, Abedi Pele, spent the 1982/83 season playing at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium for Al Sadd and scored 7 goals in 8 appearances.