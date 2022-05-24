Andre Ayew returns to Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers after serving ban

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew is returning to the Black Stars squad for the first phase of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after serving his ban.



The Al-Sadd SC star winger was handed a two-match ban after picking up a red card in Ghana’s final match in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON against Comoros in Cameroon.



Subsequently, Andre Ayew had to miss the crucial double-header encounter against Nigeria in the playoff round of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In his absence, Ghana missed his services by a team led by coach Otto Addo put up a spirited performance to secure qualification for this year’s mundial.



Having served his ban, Andre Ayew is now eligible to return to Ghana’s squad for upcoming matches.



He is hence in the Ghana squad assembled by coach Otto Addo for the first phase of the qualifiers to the 2023 AFCON.



As reported by your most trusted online portal, the Black Stars squad will be announced by the close of the week.