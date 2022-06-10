You are here: HomeSports2022 06 10Article 1557746

Andre Ayew returns, Korsah starts as Otto Addo names starting XI for Japan game

After starting from the bench in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic, Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has been named in the starting eleven for the game against Japan.

The line up also sees Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah handed a rare start at left back for Ghana.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi maintains his goalkeeping role with Seidu Alidu partnering Daniel Amartey at the heart of defence. The right full back role is reserved for Andy Yiadom.

The midfield has Wakaso, Edmund Addo and Mohammed Kudus as the starters.

Andre Ayew and Christopher Antwi Adjei will flank Jordan Ayew who is the main striker for the day.

Ghana is playing Japan in their first match of the Kirin Cup. The winner of this game will meet Tunisia who earlier on beat Chile 2-0.

