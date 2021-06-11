Andre Ayew reportedly earned £80,000-a-week at Swansea

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

According to reports, Swansea and Andre Dede Ayew decided to part ways because of the Black Stars Captain’s wage.



Andre Dede Ayew is reported to have been earning £80,000-a-week, a huge amount for the Championship club.



It is said to be the major factor behind Swansea's painful decision not to continue their association with Ayew, a week after their Premier League promotion setback.



Ayew is free to sign for any club when his contract expires on July 1.



Thus far, only Celtic have been seriously linked with Ayew who is currently in his native country preparing to lead the Black Stars against Ivory Coast in a friendly on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



Celtic want to boost their attack for the coming season as they aim to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title from fierce rivals Rangers.



However, Scottish media reports that Ayew won’t be at Celtic Park next season unless he is in it for the challenge and not the cash.



His £80,000-a-week is the stumbling block as Celtic doesn’t have the financial muscle to pay such an amount.



Ayew scored 17 goals for Swansea in the 2020-21 season, an improvement as he scored 15 goals the season prior.



His goals propelled south Wales to the Championship play-offs in consecutive seasons.



