Andre Ayew ready to support Asante Kotoko in Africa

Andre Dede Ayew wins Best Player at 2022 Calcio Trade Ball



Asante Kotoko win GPL



Asante Kotoko to represent Ghana in CAF Champions League after GPL triumph



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has declared his support for Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.



The 2021/2020 Premier League champions will be representing Ghana in next season's Africa's elite inter-club competition and Andre Dede Ayew is tipping them to make a good account of themselves.



Andre congratulated Asante Kotoko for winning the Ghana Premier League while hoping that the standard of the local game will continue to rise.



"Kotoko won the league, congratulations to them. We know how big of a team they are in Ghana. We will be behind and pray for them to do something great in Africa.



"I think we can see the progress. I watch the league, especially Hearts and Kotoko matches. I watch a lot of their games when I'm not playing, and I think the league is improving. I think the level of the players is also improving.



"I think the organization is getting better, and we are on the right step, but we are not there yet. But we are taking steps to get there, and I've seen a lot of good players, and the coaches have done great jobs," he said at the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball awards on Sunday, June 19, 2022



