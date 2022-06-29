Andre Ayew outlines conditions that must prevail for Ghana to excel at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes the Black Stars will excel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup if conditions are favourable for the team.



Ayew will lead the four-time African champions to the Mundial in Qatar in November and the entire nation will be hoping for an improved performance from the Stars.



Ghana’s last appearance at the World Cup brought regrettable memories in 2014 in Brazil after exiting the competition at the group stage.



The Al Sadd talisman reckons expectations are high from Ghanaian fans ahead of the tournament but insists with the good conditions and right preparations the team will excel.



“I hope outside the pitch, our FA, the sports ministry will do everything so we don’t go through any bad experience again,” he told Kwabena Yeboah on GTV Sports+.



“I believe that, if we do our things right, if we believe, if we have the support and the prayers from our homeland, everything is possible.”



“My target at the World Cup is in my heart. It’s not something that I’ll bring out. It’s the best tournament in the world by far so it’s a big opportunity for us to raise the flag of the nation high to give everything that we have to make sure that in the end, whatever happens, we’re all proud of what we have shown on the pitch.”



The Black Stars would be making their 4th appearance at the Mundial and would be seeking to surpass their performance in the 2010 World Cup when the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals.