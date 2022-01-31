Andre Ayew on target as Al-Sadd SC annihiliate Al-Wakrah

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew climbed off the Al-Sadd SC bench on Monday afternoon to score for the side in their heavy win against Al-Wakrah in the Qatari Stars League.



Since the Black Stars exited the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, this is the first time the attacker has featured for his club.



In what is serving as a matchday 11 encounter of the ongoing campaign, Andre Ayew missed out on a starting role but he was called into action in the 66th minute to replace Baghdad Bounedjah.



Instantly after his introduction, the Ghana forward scored with his first touch after he was assisted by Santi Carzola.



On the matchday, a brace from Akram Afif and goals from Rodrigo Tabata, Hassan Al-Haydos, and Abdelkarim Hassan fired Al-Sadd SC to the massive 6-0 thrashing of Al-Wakrah.



Courtesy of his goal today, Andre Ayew now has 10 goals after making 13 league appearances for Al-Sadd SC in his debut campaign.