Andre Ayew nets one of two consolation goals for Al-Sadd SC in Cup defeat to Al Duhail

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Andre Ayew was on target for his Al-Sadd SC outfit on Monday evening when the team lost 3-2 to Al-Duhail in the semi-finals of the Emir Cup.



The Black Stars captain was named in his team’s starting eleven today when the team hosted the cup opponent at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.



Despite being tagged as the favourites, Al-Sadd SC could not show up to dominate the game as have been seen throughout the Qatari football season.



On the matchday, a brace from Ferjani Sassi and a strike from Michael Olunga powered Al Duhail to a deserved 3-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



For Al-Sadd SC, Andre Ayew and Baghdad Bounedjah netted the consolation goals for the side.



This is just one of the many goals the Ghana star has scored for Al-Sadd SC in Qatar in his debut campaign with the team.



Unfortunately, Ghana will not benefit from his form later this month when the Black Stars take on Nigeria in the playoff round of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.