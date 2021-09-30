Andre Ayew models in new Al-Sadd SC away jersey

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana attacker, Andre Ayew is one of a handful of Al-Sadd SC players selected to model in the club’s new away jersey.



Unlike the white home jersey for the 2021/2022 football season, the away jersey is beautifully designed with Black by kit sponsors Puma.



It has white inscriptions and lights up when needed with all-black shorts to match.



In pictures released on the Twitter page of Al-Sadd SC, Andre Ayew is spotted in the new away jersey in different poses.



The Black Stars captain joined the Qatar giants this summer after ending his stay in England where he starred for Championship side Swansea City.



Tomorrow when Al-Sadd SC return to action in the Qatari Stars League to face Al Arabi, Andre Ayew is expected to feature for his outfit.



He has trained very well these last few days and is eager to continue his goal-scoring form for his club.



