Andre Ayew misses Black Stars training

Captain Andre Dede Ayew has been exempted from the Black Stars training sessions for health reasons.



The Al Sadd player has been unwell for a couple of days now but managed to shake off the sickness to feature in the Black Stars’ 1-0 defeat to Morocco at the 2021 AFCON.



Andre Ayew sustained a head injury in the game as well in an attempt to get a goal for Ghana.



“I’ve not been feeling well for the past two days, but I wanted to play. My colleagues wanted me on the field so I did everything to be there,” the former Swansea player stated after the game.



As the team returned to training on Tuesday, Ayew and some other players who took part in Monday’s game were exempted and made to rest.



However, as the entire team returns to training on Wednesday morning, GhanaWeb has gathered that the Black Stars captain has been allowed to stay behind.



According to GhanaWeb’s managing editor, Daniel Oduro who is currently in Cameroon, Andre Ayew's absence is part of precautionary measures taking by the handlers of the team.



Although, medical doctors have cleared Ayew to feature in Ghana’s game against Gabon, they want the player to have enough rest.



Coach Milovan Rajevac and his technical team have granted Ayew special dispensation to stay off training for some days.



The Black Stars come up against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022.