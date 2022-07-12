Andre Ayew makes bold prediction about Otto Addo's future

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew has been impressed with the coaching knowledge of his coach, Otto Addo.



Andre Ayew has become an admirer of Otto Addo’s tactical acumen after the two worked for the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the four-nation tournament played in Japan in May.



Andre Ayew told GTV that Otto Addo leadership style is a microcosm of a typical German style of strictness and flexibility.



He said that Otto Addo is a ‘friendly’ coach who also knows when to crack the whip and get the best result from his players.



He is confident that with Otto Addo in the saddle, the Black Stars will chalk important victories and excel in various competitions.



The Al-Sadd forward is convinced that Otto Addo is destined for the big stages of coaching and will soon be rocking shoulders with the best coaches in the world.



“He’s a young manager, so he’s a very friendly person, very tough at the same time. He has the German-style, the German mentality, and the German strictness. That’s naturally in him. He blends a bit the two,” he told Kwabena Yeboah on GTV Sports+.



“He’s a very wonderful person and a very good coach. His future is very bright as a coach and I hope and pray that he’ll lead us to a lot of victories and a lot of joy,” he added.



After impressing in a temporal role that saw him lead Ghana to Abuja to qualify for the 2022 World Cup ahead of Nigeria, Otto Addo was handed the Ghana job on a permanent basis in May 2022.



Otto Addo, alongside Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Draman have been tasked to send Ghana to the World Cup and impress.



At the World Cup, Ghana would come up against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.



