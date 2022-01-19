Andre Ayew is Afcon's second most capped player

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Al Sadd attacker Andre Ayew has broken the record for most appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations held by the great Ahmed Hassan. The former Swansea City attacker made his 33rd appearance for Ghana against Gabon.



Andre Ayew scored Ghana's first goal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in a 1-1 tie with Gabon at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.



This was his tenth goal in the AFCON campaign. Ayew now holds the record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player in the competition.



With his 33rd appearance, Ayew has now broken Egypt icon Ahmed Hassan's appearance record in the tournament. Ahmed Hassan appeared in eight AFCON competitions, making 32 appearances.



Andre Ayew will be looking to overtake Cameroon football star Rigobert Song, who has 36 appearances in the league. On 7 August 2007, Ayew was called up for the first time by Ghana coach Claude Le Roy for the team's friendly match against Senegal on 21 August.



In 2008, when Ghana hosted the tournament, he made his AFCON debut for the Black Stars. After a lengthy break from international football that saw him miss the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, he has been in tournaments in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Ayew has been in two AFCON finals, one in 2010 and one in 2015.