Andre Ayew hopes to score more goals for Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has said that he hopes to improve his goal-scoring record with the senior national team.



The Black Stars failed to score in their last two international friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire, generating talks of the team lacking a potent striker.



Andre Ayew has been Ghana’s top scorer in Europe for the past two seasons and the Swansea City star hopes to replicate that form in the national team.



He scored 17 goals in all competitions for Swansea City in the just ended 2020/21 season.



Speaking after the Black Stars stalemate against Cote d’Ivoire at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, he said, “Lately in the national team, my goal scoring record has been good. I need to keep it going and what is important is to get ready for Ethiopia and that is the main target”.



He added that the Black Stars will be ready for their opening game in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in September.



“We know what is ahead of us, some of us have played a lot of these qualification games and so we know what is ahead of us.”



“We are not worried, we will be ready. The coach has done a fantastic job."



“You can see the progress the team has made, all we need to focus on now is scoring more goals.”



Andre Ayew has scored 19 goals in 91 appearances for the Black Stars according to stats from the transfer market.



