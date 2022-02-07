Andre Ayew grabs a brace for Al Sadd in big win

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was on song for his Qatari side Al Sadd in their 5-1 drabbing of Al Gharafa at the Thanni Bin Jassim Stadium on Saturday in the Qatar Stars League.



Ayew has taken the Qatari league by storm as he netted his 12th goal of the season with his brace after coming on from the bench in 14 appearances.



The 33-year-old replaced former Arsenal, Villareal ace Santi Cazorla and four minutes later he was on the score sheet with his first of the two goals.



He added the fifth goal and his second late on in the game to cap off an impressive cameo.



Al Sadd took the lead after just two minutes with the goal coming from Abdelkarim Hassan before Akram Afif was shown the exit after 11 minutes.



Santi Cazorla added a third goal for his side in the 74th minute before the away side pulled one back through Gabriel.



VIDEO BELOW:







