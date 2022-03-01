Andre Ayew emerges top scorer for Al Sadd in Qatari Stars League

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored 14 goals in 18 games to emerge as the top scorer for Al Sadd in the Qatari Stars League.



The 32-year-old arrived during the mid-season after leaving the Welsh side Swansea City and featured in 18 games in the league.



Prior to annexing the league title, the former Olympique Marseille man had helped the 15-time league winners to win the Emir of Qatar Cup.



Meanwhile, Kenyan Michael Olunga topped the goal king chart with his 23 goal haul in 18 games.



Algerian international Baghdad Bounedjah finished below the former West Ham United player with 13 goals from 16 games while Akram Afif scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists in 15 games.