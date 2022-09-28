Andre Ayew does not deserve a place in Black Stars – Charles Taylor

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Charles Taylor has taken a swipe at Andre Ayew for claiming some senior players in the Black Stars are guaranteed a spot ahead of the World Cup.



Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ayew claimed that some senior players could make the Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup.



But his comment has created a heated argument within the footballing fraternity and on Social media.



Taylor in an interview with Onua FM indicated the Al Sadd star does not deserve a place in the national team at the moment.



“If Dede Ayew is saying that the senior players in the Ghana Black Stars team, have qualified to the world cup tournament yet to be played in Qatar, then I think he is wrong. Because senior players are the football players who know how to play football very well, and not a football player who has been in a football team for a very long time.



If what Dede Ayew is saying is the truth, then Sergio Ramos would not sit on bench for a young football player like Pedri to play for the Spanish national football team.



You see, to be honest with you, Dede Ayew does not deserve to be part of the Black Stars squad, Charles Taylor said.







