Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew celebrates Qatar Stars League trophy with Al Sadd teammates

Ghana star, Andre Ayew on Friday joined his Al Sadd teammates to celebrate winning the Qatar Stars League for a record-extending 16th time.

Al Sadd were crowned champions after a 1-1 stalemate with Al-Duhail at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Ayew was in action and after the game picked up a winners’ medal and celebrated with his teammates as the prestigious prize was handed to Al Sadd.

Al Sadd were confirmed as champions earlier this week following a comprehensive 8-2 demolition of Al Ahli with Ayew scoring a fine brace in that match.

The goals took Ayew's tally to 14, an impressive number, given that this is his first spell in the fast-improving league in the Asian country.

This is Ayew's second trophy since joining the club on a free transfer in July 2021 after he decided not to sign a new contract with Swansea City in the English Championship.

The 32-year-old won his first trophy in October 2021 after a penalty shootout victory over Al-Rayyan in the Emir Cup final.

The former Marseille and West Ham man has now won eight trophies in his professional career.