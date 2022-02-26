Andre Ayew celebrates Qatar Stars League trophy with Al Sadd teammates

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana star, Andre Ayew on Friday joined his Al Sadd teammates to celebrate winning the Qatar Stars League for a record-extending 16th time.



Al Sadd were crowned champions after a 1-1 stalemate with Al-Duhail at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.



Ayew was in action and after the game picked up a winners’ medal and celebrated with his teammates as the prestigious prize was handed to Al Sadd.



Al Sadd were confirmed as champions earlier this week following a comprehensive 8-2 demolition of Al Ahli with Ayew scoring a fine brace in that match.



The goals took Ayew's tally to 14, an impressive number, given that this is his first spell in the fast-improving league in the Asian country.



This is Ayew's second trophy since joining the club on a free transfer in July 2021 after he decided not to sign a new contract with Swansea City in the English Championship.



The 32-year-old won his first trophy in October 2021 after a penalty shootout victory over Al-Rayyan in the Emir Cup final.



The former Marseille and West Ham man has now won eight trophies in his professional career.



