Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew bags brace as Al Sadd win Qatar Stars League with four games to spare

Al Sadd have won the Qatar Stars League with four games to spare following a resounding victory over Al Ahli with Andre Ayew scoring a brace.

Andre Dede Ayew netted his 13th and 14th league goals as Al Sadd destroyed Al Ahli 8-2 on Monday to secure the title for a record-extending 16 times.

Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah and Spanish midfielder Santi Carzola were also among the goals for the away side who completely dominated 10-man Al Ahli as their defender Hossein Kanaani was sent off for a bad challenge in the 25th minute.

The league title becomes Ayew’s second silverware since moving to the club. The 32-year-old won his first trophy in October 2021 after a penalty shootout victory over Al-Rayyan in the Emir Cup final.

Ayew joined Al Sadd on a free transfer in July 2021 after leaving the English Championship side Swansea City.

The 32-year-old has now won eight trophies in his professional career.

His services will be required next month when Ghana face-off with West African rivals Nigeria for a place in the 2022 World Cup which will be staged in Qatar.