Andre Ayew attributes fine form to hard work

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has attributed his form in Europe in the past three seasons to hard work and dedication.



Andre Ayew, who joined Swansea City after struggling with English Premier League side West Ham United, became one of the top players in the Championship in the past two seasons.



The Ghanaian scored 33 goals in 92 Championship appearances in total and took them to the finals of the English Championship Play-Off final in two consecutive seasons.



"I'm very honored and proud to receive this award because it's been a difficult season not just in football but in the world as we battle with the Coronavirus pandemic."



‘Getting this award today is a good sign of hard work and I need to continue because there is a lot more to do," Andre Ayew told the Press at the Grand Arena in Accra after being crowned as the Footballer of The Year at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards.



