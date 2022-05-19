Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Ghana to face Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Ghana to play Japan, Chile in an international friendly



Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew, has arrived in Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



According to reports, the Al-Sadd man touched down earlier this week and attended his former club, Nania FC's Division League game against Kwaebibirem FC FC on Wednesday, May 17, 2022.



Ayew has been included in the soon-to-be-announced Black Stars squad for the qualifying series as well as two international friendlies.



The Black Stars captain missed Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March due to suspension.



He will make his return against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June 2022.



Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



Andre Ayew last played for the Black Stars in a 3-2 defeat to Comoros in the 2021 AFCON, which he was sent off.



In addition to the qualifiers, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile.