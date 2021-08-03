Andre Ayew arrives in Barcelona to begin pre-season with Al Sadd

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew has arrived in Barcelona with his Al Sadd teammates to begin two-week pre-season camping in Spain.



The former Swansea City star completed his move to the Qatari giants last month but starts training with the Wolves this week.



Ayew was added to the squad by manager Xavi Hernandez as intensive training begins ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Qatar Stars League.



Al Sadd will be in Barcelona till August 14, 2021, before returning to Qatar to begin the defense of their title.



"The Al-Sadd first-team squad arrived in Barcelona at 2:00 PM local time on Monday, ahead of the overseas training camp in preparation for the new 2021-22 season. The camp is scheduled to continue until the 14th of this month," wrote the club on their official website.



"In addition to the technical and administrative staff, the delegation consists of the following 24 players: Jehad Mohammed, Yousuf Al Baloushi, Karim Dhib, Sani Cazorla, Andre Ayew, Rodrigo Tabata, Guilherme Torres, Baghdad Bounedjah, Jung Woo-young, Ali Asad, Ahmed Sayyar, Hashim Ali, Mustafa Tarek Meshal, Faisal Azadi, Abdullah Ismail, Abdullah Al Yazidi, Abdulrahman Al Dosari, Moaz Elwadia, Talal Atiq, Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Abdulrahman Rashid, Mahdi Salem, Mohammed Al Quraishi, Mohammed Manai.



"The team will reside at the Hotel Vall de Bas in the Olot region, which is situated 100 km from Barcelona. This is the second time that the Wolves have camped in this area, after doing so in the 2019-2020 season as well."