Andre Ayew admits Ghana 'must improve' before 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew admits Ghana must step up ahead of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The four-time African champions failed to impress in two high-profile international friendly matches.



The Black Stars lost 1-0 at Morocco and settled for a pulsating 0-0 draw against Ivory Coast in Cape Coast at the weekend.



The performance of the team has sparked concerns ahead of the qualifiers for the global showpiece in Qatar in 2022.



And captain Andre Ayew has admitted the team must step up and fast before the qualifiers zoom into action.



Captain, Andre Ayew believes the Black Stars have a lot of work to do before the World Cup qualifiers begin.



