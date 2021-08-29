Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso first arrivals in Ghana for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso are the first Black Stars players to arrive in Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for early next month.



Qatar-based Ayew landed on Saturday night and looks poised to lead the Black Stars to victory in the two games.



While Wakaso has been in the country for almost two weeks because the Chinese league is on a break ahead of the Championship stage which his club Shenzhen FC will take part in.



The two players are expected to be joined by others invited by coach Charles Akonnor to start preparations for the qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ghana will start training on Tuesday with the first game scheduled against September scheduled for Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast.



The next which is against South Africa will be played in Johannesburg on 6 September.