You are here: HomeSports2022 06 01Article 1551164

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Andre Ayew, Afena-Gyan named in Ghana starting XI for Madagascar game

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his staring team for the game against Madagascar.

Andre Ayew returns to the line up with Otto Addo preferring a three-back system that has Daniel Amartey, Gideon Mensah and Dennis Odoi as the three back.

In the midfield, Ghana goes with Baba Rahman Baba Iddrisu and Mohammed Kudus as the two central midfielders.

Jordan, Andre and Issahaku will be playing behind Felix Afena-Gyan who get to start his third Ghana game.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment