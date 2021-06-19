Anderlecht newboy Majeed Ashimeru promises to repay faith shown by the club

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

R.S.C Anderlecht newboy Majeed Ashimeru has promised to deliver following his switch to Lotto Park .



The Ghanaian international joined the Belgium giants on permanent basis this summer after a successful loan spell last term.



“I knew I wanted a stay immediately i stepped foot here and R.S.C Anderlecht have made this possible. I am very thankful to the top hierarchy through to the fans for all the support and I promise to protect and fight for the badge all through, together with my colleagues.



I’m home and I will DELIVER 100” the talented attacker said in a Facebook post after signing a four-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg.



Ashimeru scored two goals in 12 appearances for the club last season was a hugely popular figure among the playing staff and with the supporters.