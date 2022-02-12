Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany not surprised by Majeed Ashimeru's display against Eupen

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has earned the praises of Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany after his dazzling display against KAS Eupen in midweek.



The former Red Bull Salzburg player seized the moment after starting ahead of injured Kristoffer Olsson, starring as the Belgium giants thrashed KAS Eupen 4-1 at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.



Ashimeru was the livewire in the game, through who everything positive came and Kompany is not surprised to see the Ghana international excel.



"I have confidence in my whole core. I have 24 players and I believe that each of them, not just Majeed, can be important. They wouldn't be here otherwise," Kompany said.



"Everyone has their timing, their match. The important thing is consistency. But I wasn't surprised by what he did against Eupen, no. I knew he was capable of putting out this kind of performance," says the coach of Anderlecht.



Ashiemeru has made 25 appearances and scored two for Anderlecht this season.