Anderlecht fans haven't really seen much of me yet - Majeed Ashimeru

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The appearance of Majeed Ashimeru in the starting eleven at the cost of a youngster made some supporters lament, but the Ghanaian answered admirably under the worst of circumstances.



Majeed Ashimeru is still yet to produce a fantastic performance at RSC Anderlecht, and the fans before the game weren't happy.



"The fans still don't know the real Ashimeru," he admitted after the game. "They haven't really seen much of me yet. So it was important that I show up."



"I felt their support during the match. I haven't checked my phone yet but yes, I will go and see the reactions on social media," Ashimeru laughs.



"Of course, I'm happy with my game. It was sometimes difficult to take a seat on the bench, I want to play, obviously. But the team comes first. I'm here to help, whatever the role. I don't wasn't always good about myself, but it's getting better".