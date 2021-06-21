Anderlecht delighted to sign 'magic' Majeed Ashimeru

Sports News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Sporting Director of the Belgium giants Anderlecht, Peter Verbeke has revealed the club are very much delighted to have secured the services of Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru following a successful loan spell.



The Former WAFA man joined the Jupiler Pro League side in January on a six-month loan spell from Salzburg. The midfielder’s impressive displays led the club to push for his stay to be permanent.



Following the conclusion of negotiations, Anderlecht have been able to tie down Ashimeru to a deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.



A decision the club is very much excited to have made and this according to Sporting Director of the club, Peter Verbeke



“Despite a difficult integration due to Covid and an injury, Majeed has shown in his best moments what he can teach us” – said Peter Verbeke



“He has an excellent vision and passing, coupled with speed and infiltration ability, interesting qualities to give our midfield a little extra bite in the following seasons,”- Peter Verbeke further added.