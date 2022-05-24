Anderlecht attacker Francis Amuzu snubs Ghana for Belgium

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Anderlecht attacker Francis Amuzu has stated that he will not play for Ghana and will instead continue to represent Belgium.



Amuzu, who was born in Accra, has played for Belgium's youth teams, but the Ghana Football Association have been pursuing him because he has yet to make his senior team debut for Belgium.



The GFA is keen to recruit Amuzu to the Black Stars, but the young winger has no desire to represent the West African country. The 22-year-old insists on working hard to earn a call-up to the Red Devils before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



“They call my broker every day, but I keep it off,” Amuzu told Het Nieuwsblad.



“Look, I was born in Ghana and when I'm there, I feel at home there because of the African atmosphere. My sporty heart lies with Belgium. With Belgium you can go very far at such a World Cup, with Ghana there is a real chance that you will be out quickly.”



A transfer abroad might increase his chances of playing for the Red Devils. “I have a career plan and we'll see. I had hoped that I would already have more playing minutes at Anderlecht, but then I also have to show myself.”



Amuzu has nine goals and three assists in 37 appearances this season for Anderlecht.