Anatu Sadat: Ghana's first female hijab-wearing footballer secures scholarship to study abroad

Northern Ladies Midfielder, Anatu Sadat who was the focus of the famous "Ghana's Hijab-wearing football sensation" documentary has reportedly secured a scholarship to further her education in the United State of America.



In 2021, Sadat appeared in the viral documentary telling her story of being the first Ghanaian lady to play football in a hijab.



She has gone unnoticed since the documentary in 2021. Sadat appears to have prioritised her education all along, as she has left Ghana to study and continue her playing career elsewhere.



According to sports journalist Frank Drakwah, the Northern Ladies player has now secured a 2-year scholarship to further her education at Navarro college in the USA.



Anatu Sadat was the first recipient of the Maxwell Woledzi project, which aims to provide clothing to Muslim footballers who want to honour their faith while playing the game.





