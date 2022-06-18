Anas’ documentary has done more harm to Ghana football – Langabel

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Former chief drummer of Ghana’s national team, Joseph Langabel, has disclosed that Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 documentary on corruption in Ghana football did more harm than good to the country.



According to the avid supporter of Nyantakyi, the documentary by the investigative journalist was only intended to bring destruction to Ghana football.



He noted in an interview that the former Ghana FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, should have been in jail by now if indeed he was corrupt as the documentary depicted.



“There has not been any benefit from Anas’ documentary, it disgraced Ghana, it was retrogressive. It is useless, radical and bomb, fundamental disease an agony,” Langabel said in an interview on the Untold Stories.



He added, “In every country, if someone commits a crime and he’s caught, he is detained so everyone knows this is the punishment he has been given.”



“Why did Kwame Sefa Kayi ask Kwesi Nyantakyi to come for his stone? Was he not part of those against Nyantakyi, why is he saying so?” he questioned.



The former national chief drummer stated that “Nyantakyi was the CAF vice president and an Executive member at FIFA, who have you seen achieve this before?”



Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down as the president of the Ghana Football Association after he was implicated in the Number 12 documentary on corruption grounds.



The former GFA capo was banned from all football-related activities by the world football governing body, FIFA.



