Amputee AFCON: Ghana through to final following victory against Angola

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana on Thursday defeated Angola 3-1 to progress to the final of the African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football in Tanzania.



They will face Liberia, who overcame the host nation in the other semi-final, on Sunday.



Ghana reaching the final is a reward for the team’s consistency since their campaign commenced.



They overcame Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya before facing Angola, whom many thought would stop them.



Angola are champions of the world and won the last edition of the African tournament.



But Ghanaians were imperious, putting three goals past Angola and securing their place in the final.



They will hope to end the campaign on a good note by winning the trophy.