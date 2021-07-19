Amponsah picks 10th position at Heritage Marathon in Nigeria

Track & Field News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana’s long-distance athlete William Amponsah placed 10th at the Heritage Half Marathon, in Ijebu Nigeria.



Amponsah, made 1:05 at the end of the race at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun, on Saturday, July 17.



It was a competition which saw the presence from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Ghana and many others.



It was dominated by the Kenyans as Hosea Kiplimo took the gold medal with 1:02:36, while his counterpart, Rhonzas Kilimo finished second in 1:02:57 with the third position going to another Kenyan, Timothy Ronoh, who raced to the finish line in 1:02:59.



Amponsah arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening to prepare for another international marathon in Morocco.



The young Ghanaian has received invitation to participate in the 2021 Marrakesh International Marathon.