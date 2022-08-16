Ampem Darkoa Ladies unveils new kits designed by Mayniak

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reigning Women's Premier League champions side Ampem Darkoa Ladies have unveiled their jerseys for the 2022/23 season.



The club revealed their new home and away jerseys, warm-up kits, and tracksuit kits produced by Ghanaian kit manufacturing firm, Mayniak Sports.



The blue-dominated home kit features a simple big white horizontal stripe across the chest, with white also on the sleeves and neck. The away kit, which has the same design, is predominantly white with blue on the sleeves, neck, and stipe. It also has flowers in a light pink colour on it.



The club released a statement explaining what inspired the jersey design: "The Pride of Techiman Our 2022/23 Home kit is inspired by the flora nature of the region in which the club is based. Depicted in white and pink colour to exhibit the proud elements of love and happiness with which our ladies play Made in Ghana by Mayniak Sports Wear."



"The Pride of Techiman Our 2022/23 away kit is inspired by the club’s traditional roots in Techiman. As such carries the traditional council emblem as a pattern throughout the blue shirt. With the Club’s slogan “Proud #NanaMma neatly embossed at the back line of the neck."







