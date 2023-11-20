Ampem Darkoa Ladies made a mark in the CAF Women’s Champions League - Gifty Oware-Mensah

Sports News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Gifty Oware-Mensah, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commended the performance of Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League.



Despite finishing fourth in the competition and missing out on the bronze medal following a loss to ASFAR Club in the third-place playoff, the Ghanaian champions won over some admirers.



This tournament marked Ampem Darkoa Ladies' inaugural appearance, having been unable to qualify in the previous season.



While they might not have reached the heights achieved by Hasaacas Ladies in 2021, the Berry Ladies owner expressed satisfaction with the team's commendable performance.



"We came, we saw, and I believe we have left an indelible mark that can not be overlooked. For most of you, this marks the beginning of a great turn in your career," she said.



"This exposure will shoot most of you to the next level. Even though we came to play, we came to also make a name for ourselves, and that has very much been achieved too."



Following their fourth-pace finish, Ampem Darkoa Ladies are expected to take home $200,000 as prize money.