Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Hasaacas Ladies to win third WPL title

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Perennial losers Ampem Darkoa have this time handed Hasaacas Ladies the bitter pill and heartache they have handed them the last few years as they defeated the giants of the west to win the Women's Premier League.



It was a difficult game that was very tight and produced just two goals but it was not without controversy at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies whipped Hasaacas Ladies 5-4 to clinch their third Women's Premier League title.



It was a tale of two penalties during regulation time as Success Ameyaa handed Hasaacas Ladies the lead in the first half from the spot.



Ampem Darkoa also pulled parity with a contentious penalty which was converted by Comfort Yeboah in the 25th minute of the first half.



There was nothing to separate both sides as the game ended 1-1 the first half failed to produce any goals with the match heading for extra time with another 30 minutes.



Hasaacas Ladies missed one of their penalty kicks before Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah converted her own to win it for her side.



They avenged the 4-0 defeat handed last season by Hasaacas Ladies to clinch their third league title after winning it in 2016 and 2017.



Ampem Darkoa will be representing Ghana in the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament.