Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku confident of strong injury comeback

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana and Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku is hopeful of a strong comeback from his lengthy injury layoff.



The defender, who is likely to miss the AFCON in January, has been battling a knee injury after returning to France to begin pre-season.



Opoku is missing the start of Ligue II because of the setback, but has expressed delight in his recovery and hopes to be back sooner.



"Will be back stronger, working towards the journey of recovery," he wrote on Twitter.



Opoku picked up an injury whiles playing for Amiens in the Ligue II against Rodez last season, but returned to fitness before the end of the campaign.



He was then named in Ghana's squad for the international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



He picked a knock in the match against the Atlas Lions in Rabat and failed to recover for the Ivory Coast match.



This is a big blow for the French club and the Black Stars as the former Club Africain player has become a regular for the two teams.



He scored his first goal for the Black Stars of Ghana in the AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome in March.



