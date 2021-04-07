You are here: HomeSports2021 04 07Article 1226638

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

American Singer Lil Nas X don reply dos wey dey hate im song ''Montero'' as e top US chart

Lil Nas X don drop Lil Nas X don drop "I no send una" message give im "haters"

Lil Nas X don drop "I no send una" message give im "haters" afta e reach number one wit im new single, Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Many conservatives for America don condemn di track wey be celebration of di singer gay sexuality as dem say di song dey bad and na evil.

But di song don top di charts for di US and UK because of how pipo wey condemn di song take dey tok about am.

Lil Nas X tok say e hope im haters dey sad and dem dey cry.

E tok say e want make dia tears fill im Grammy cup as e tok about im chances for di ogbonge award.

