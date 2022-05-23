Alphonso Davies confirms breakup with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema breakup



Alphonso Davies speaks on reported breakup with Jordyn Huitema



Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema delete their Youtube channel



Bayern Munich defender, Alphonso Davies has confirmed his reported breakup with his girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema who plays for the women's team of Olympique Lyonnais.



Rumours about the breakup of Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema went rife after the duo deleted photos of each other from their Instagram pages and other social media channel.



The Youtube page that they created together has also been taken down and that gave the rumours some attention and the 2020 UFEA Champions League winner has confirmed it.



Alphonso Davies confirmed the breakup in a tweet while urging his followers to ignore the purported reasons that have been reported as the reason for the breakup.



"Yes jordyn and I have parted ways. The rumours about her are not true. She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her. I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy," he tweeted.



The duo had been together for the past six years as they started dating in Canada when Jordyn was 15-years-old.



