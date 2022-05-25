Alphonso Davies breaks up with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana-born Canadian International Alphonso Davies has revealed that he has parted ways with his football girlfriend who plays for French side PSG Jordyn Huitema after almost five years of going out.



The two footballers both 21, have been the toast of social media with their romantic poses and pictures and even started dating whiles in Canada before moving to Europe to start their respective careers.



The pair had a joint YouTube channel but has since their divorce been deleted whiles all of their pictures on social media together have been taken off.



Davies also revealed that their break up is not as a result of Huitema cheating on him but says that her former girlfriend is a good person but they had to go their separate ways.



Yes Jordyn and I have parted ways. The rumours about her are not true.



'She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her.



'I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy.'

Meanwhile, Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana, before relocating with his parents to Canada when he was five years.



The 21-year-old’s breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.



In less than two years, the teenager developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Bayern sealed a historic treble of league, German Cup and Champions League in 2020.



Meanwhile, the Bayern Munich defender is currently indisposed after being diagnosed with mild myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – in January.





